Rio Sells Australia Coal Unit to Yancoal for $2.45 Billion

Rio Tinto Group agreed to sell its thermal coal assets in Australia's Hunter Valley for up to $2.45 billion to Yancoal Australia Ltd. Rio will sell its wholly-owned Australian subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries Ltd., the world's second-largest miner said in a statement on Tuesday. The deal includes an initial $1.95 billion cash payment and $500 million in deferred payments in annual installments of $100 million over five years following completion.

