Rally in Cliffs Natural Resources, up 15% in two days, not over, analyst says

Cliff Natural Resources has soared 15% in two days, following base metals prices higher, is more 75% higher in the past three months, but AlphaShark's Andrew Keene says the rally in the shares is not over . CLF has been helped by an improving outlook and the expectation that U.S. infrastructure spending will increase, and more recently China's top steelmaking province announced plans earlier this week to cut steel and iron production.

