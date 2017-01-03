Noranda enters long-term contract with Century Aluminum
Noranda Alumina today announced that it has entered into a long-term contract with Century Aluminum to provide it with smelter grade alumina for its smelters in Hawesville and Sebree, Kentucky. David D'Addario, the chairman and chief executive officer of Noranda and managing partner of DADA Holdings, said this is an important development.
