New drill results significantly expand Kakula Copper Discovery at the Kamoa-Kakula Project
Step-out drilling extends length of Kakula Discovery by approximately 1.6 kilometres, or 40%, to at least 5.5 kilometresKakula and Kamoa both remain open for significant expansionNew resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment being fast-tracked to examine expanded Kamoa-Kakula development options Ivanhoe Mines Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and Chief Executive Officer Lars-Eric Johansson today announced assay results from another 25 holes as part of the ongoing 2016-2017 drilling campaign at the Kakula Discovery on the company's Tier One Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project, near the mining centre of Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo . The Kakula Discovery remains open along a northwesterly-southeasterly strike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan 13
|Roadtroll
|64
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|marie
|7
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC