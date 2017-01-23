New drill results significantly expan...

New drill results significantly expand Kakula Copper Discovery at the Kamoa-Kakula Project

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Step-out drilling extends length of Kakula Discovery by approximately 1.6 kilometres, or 40%, to at least 5.5 kilometresKakula and Kamoa both remain open for significant expansionNew resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment being fast-tracked to examine expanded Kamoa-Kakula development options Ivanhoe Mines Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and Chief Executive Officer Lars-Eric Johansson today announced assay results from another 25 holes as part of the ongoing 2016-2017 drilling campaign at the Kakula Discovery on the company's Tier One Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project, near the mining centre of Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo . The Kakula Discovery remains open along a northwesterly-southeasterly strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan 13 Roadtroll 64
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Oct '16 marie 7
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16) Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC