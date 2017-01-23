New drill results significantly expand Kakula Copper Discovery at the Kamoa-Kakula Project

Step-out drilling extends length of Kakula Discovery by approximately 1.6 kilometres, or 40%, to at least 5.5 kilometresKakula and Kamoa both remain open for significant expansionNew resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment being fast-tracked to examine expanded Kamoa-Kakula development options Ivanhoe Mines Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and Chief Executive Officer Lars-Eric Johansson today announced assay results from another 25 holes as part of the ongoing 2016-2017 drilling campaign at the Kakula Discovery on the company's Tier One Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project, near the mining centre of Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo . The Kakula Discovery remains open along a northwesterly-southeasterly strike.

