Miura Private Equity sells GH Electrotermia to ParkOhio for about $31 mln
ParkOhio announced today that it has acquired the shares of GH Electrotermia, S.A., headquartered in Valencia, Spain, from Miura Private Equity. GH is a leader in the design, manufacturing and testing of induction heating equipment and heat treat solutions.
