Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,791 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,750 shares during the period.
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan 13
|Roadtroll
|64
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec 20
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|marie
|7
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
