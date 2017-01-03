Mid-Afternoon Market Update: AZZ Drops On Weak Q3 Results; Stemline Shares Spike Higher
Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.46 percent to 19,989.79 while the NASDAQ gained 0.82 percent to 5,532.77. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.54 percent to 2,281.22.
