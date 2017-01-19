Enabling the Agile Enterprise Captures the Spotlight at HMG...
The steps that the CIO takes to create agility and accelerate decision-making capabilities in the enterprise will fuel the discussion at the 2017 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, to be held on "With business moving at a breakneck pace, organizational leaders need to be able to sense and respond to operational and market changes quickly," said , HMG Strategy's President & CEO. "The CIO plays a pivotal role in allowing the enterprise to move at the speed of business in today's digital economy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan 13
|Roadtroll
|64
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec 20
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|marie
|7
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC