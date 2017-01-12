Credit Suisse Downgrades Steel Group,...

Credit Suisse Downgrades Steel Group, Shows Concern With Demand Side Fundamentals

Read more: Benzinga

With heightened supply-side concerns in the U.S. Steel Sector, there could be a steep decline in bulk material prices in H2 2017, while infrastructure stimulus is "unlikely to materially benefit US producers," Credit Suisse's Curt Woodworth said in a report. He downgraded the steel sector view to Market Weight, saying flat rolled prices could peak in Q1.

