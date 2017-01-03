CMC subsidiary acquires seven OmniSource recycling yards

Owen Steel Company, Columbia, South Carolina, a subsidiary of Commercial Metals Co., has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire certain assets from OmniSource Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Dynamics Inc. The asset sale consists of seven recycling facilities located in the Southeast, which are near CMC's minimill in Cayce, South Carolina. These facilities purchase, process and sell ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal and other related products throughout the southeastern United States.

