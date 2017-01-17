Cliffs Natural Resources: Projecting ...

Cliffs Natural Resources: Projecting 2017 Financial Performance

The rise in iron ore benchmark prices will have a positive impact on the realized price of CLF in both the US and APAC, leading to robust revenue growth. If CLF manages to sustain its cost reduction rate this year as well, its EBITDA will grow to $452 million in 2017, which will lead to a higher enterprise value.

