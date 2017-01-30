Century Aluminum takes power price fight with Santee Cooper to federal court

Century Aluminum, owner of the Mount Holly smelter in Goose Creek, on Monday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit over electricity prices against Moncks Corner-based utility Santee Cooper. Century Aluminum, owner of the Mount Holly smelter in Goose Creek, on Monday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit over electricity prices against Moncks Corner-based utility Santee Cooper.

