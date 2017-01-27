Century Aluminum sale of Ravenswood plant is complete
Century Aluminum has completed the sale of its facility in Ravenswood, Jackson County, to Applied Partners Inc. for about $15 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Applied Partners, which is incorporated in Delaware, plans to place one of its own subsidiaries on the site while also making lots available for other companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Wed
|gimpie41
|8
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Wed
|gimpie41
|65
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC