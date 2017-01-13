Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Sees ...

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Century Aluminum Company was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,387,977 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 11,489,504 shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) 10 hr Roadtroll 64
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec 20 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Oct '16 marie 7
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16) Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC