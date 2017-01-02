Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in Chicago...

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ...

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund purchased 111,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

