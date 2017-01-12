Brazil court extends deadline for Samarco to pay dam spill guarantee

The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. A Brazilian judge has extended the deadline for Samarco and its shareholders Vale SA and BHP Billiton to make a 1.2 billion reais payment related to a dam spill to Jan 19, a statement from the court in the state of the Minas Gerais said on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.