BHP-Vale Mine Restart Encounters New ...

BHP-Vale Mine Restart Encounters New Obstacle: Small-Town Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

BHP Billiton Ltd. and Vale SA's crippled Samarco mine, once the world's second-largest producer of iron-ore pellets, has a new obstacle threatening to slow its much-anticipated restart: a small-town mayor. The Brazilian city of Santa Barbara declined to sign off this week on a plan for Samarco to continue to use water from a nearby river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Wed gimpie41 8
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Wed gimpie41 65
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16) Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,181 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC