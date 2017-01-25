BHP Lifts Shale Spending as Oil Gains...

BHP Lifts Shale Spending as Oil Gains Lure Drillers to Add Rigs

Read more: Bloomberg

BHP Billiton Ltd. , the largest overseas investor in U.S. shale, boosted spending on its onshore oil and gas division as The company boosted spending on the unit to $165 million in the three months to Dec. 31, from $108 million the previous quarter, according to a BHP statement Wednesday. It also boosted overall planned petroleum exploration spending by 17 percent to $820 million for fiscal 2017 after its successful bid for The oil industry is expected to raise spending for the first time in three years after slashing almost half a million jobs globally during the downturn, industry consultant Graves & Co.

