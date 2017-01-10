BHP Held Talks With Trump Amid China ...

BHP Held Talks With Trump Amid China Tariff, Climate Concerns 17 minutes ago

19 hrs ago

Executives from BHP Billiton Geoff Healy, from left, Andrew Mackenzie, and Jack Nasser stand in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, on Jan. 10, 2017, before meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. Executives from BHP Billiton Ltd., the world's biggest miner, met with President-elect Donald Trump for talks on the industry, as the incoming administration's pledges to boost infrastructure spending lift metals and producers.

