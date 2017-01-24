BHP Billiton warns of lower copper output

Copper's rise to an 18-month high is being fanned by global production problems at BHP Billiton Ltd., which has grappled with everything from a prolonged power blackout at a vast Australian mine to threatened strike action by workers in Chile. BHP, the world's largest miner by market value, said Wednesday that it is likely to produce less copper than previously anticipated this fiscal year following a sharp fall in first-half output.

