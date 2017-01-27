Bank of The Ozarks Decreases Stake in...

Bank of The Ozarks Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc.

Bank of The Ozarks reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company's stock after selling 350 shares during the period.

