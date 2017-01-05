AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday
AZZ Inc. will be posting its Q317 quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. Analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter.
