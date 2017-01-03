Analysts' Hated Stocks Beat Their Adored Stocks in -a -6
For 18 years, I have tracked the total return on the four stocks analysts love the most at the beginning of the year, and the four they most disdain. The analysts' darlings have beaten their despised stocks nine times, and lost to them eight times.
