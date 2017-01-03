Alcoa Corporation to Permanently Clos...

Alcoa Corporation to Permanently Close Suralco Refinery

Read more: Business Wire

Company to impair gas exploration assets in Western Australia; No significant fourth quarter financial impact from power outage at Portland Aluminum smelter )--Alcoa Corporation today announced that it intends to permanently close the Suralco alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname, fully curtailed since November 2015. The Government of the Republic of Suriname and Alcoa continue to develop definitive agreements concerning Suralco's remaining activities in the country and the future of the bauxite industry in Suriname.

Chicago, IL

