Acquisitions part of RTI International's growth strategy going forward

It has been a fast start to 2017 for the nonprofit research organization RTI International, with the firm already announcing a pair of acquisitions to kick off the new year. During the first weeks of January, RTI acquired both International Resources Group , a Washington, D.C.-based services provider to the U.S. Agency for International Development, and Riverside Technology Inc., a Colorado-based consulting firm focused on water management and climate change.

