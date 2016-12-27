Year in jobs 2016: Hires, layoffs and the big names who moved around
Here were some of the biggest stories this year about where Chicago's innovative companies were hiring, which were firing, and where some of the biggest names in tech and innovation moved this year. Uptake , the predictive analytics startup launched by Brad Keywell in 2014, continued to grow in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec 20
|Dan Hurley
|16
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Nov 28
|frankoofADS
|62
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|marie
|7
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank...
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC