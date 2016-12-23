Worker dies after falling into frozen...

Worker dies after falling into frozen pond

Friday Dec 23

A constructor worker died after falling through ice on a pond in Peach Bottom Township early Friday morning. The worker was an employee of Chicago Bridge and Iron, according to Stu Widom, director of government and regulatory affairs for Calpine energy.

Chicago, IL

