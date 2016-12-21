Werner Enterprises Driver Awarded Ken...

Werner Enterprises Driver Awarded Kenworth T680 Advantage as America's Top Rookie Military Driver

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Navy Franklin Parker addresses the audience gathered for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence recognition program at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hall of Flags. Two of the three finalists for the top rookie military driver award served in the U.S. Navy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec 20 Dan Hurley 16
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Nov 28 frankoofADS 62
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov 21 Anonymous 1
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Oct '16 marie 7
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC