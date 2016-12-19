Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stake Boos...

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stake Boosted by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,998 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

