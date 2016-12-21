Toshiba flags hit of 'billions of dol...

Toshiba flags hit of 'billions of dollars' on US nuclear acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Toshiba Corp said it may have to book several billion dollars in charges related to a US nuclear power plant construction company acquisition, sending its stock tumbling 12% and rekindling concerns about its accounting acumen. The Japanese group said cost overruns at US power projects handled by the CB&I Stone & Webster Inc business it acquired last December from Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV would be much greater than initially expected, potentially requiring a huge writedown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Tue pulsext40 63
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec 20 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Oct '16 marie 7
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC