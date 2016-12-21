Study IDs key indicators linking viol...

Study IDs key indicators linking violence and mental illness

Thursday Dec 22

New research from North Carolina State University, RTI International, Arizona State University and Duke University Medical Center finds a host of factors that are associated with subsequent risk of adults with mental illness becoming victims or perpetrators of violence. The work highlights the importance of interventions to treat mental-health problems in order to reduce community violence and instances of mental-health crises.

Chicago, IL

