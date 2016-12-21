Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Worthing...

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Worthington Drops On Earnings Miss; Fred's Shares Spike Higher

Tuesday Dec 20

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.43 percent to 19,968.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39 percent to 5,478.97. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.29 percent to 2,269.15.

Chicago, IL

