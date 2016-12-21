Group including prominent Cleveland G...

Group including prominent Cleveland GOP donor Ed Crawford supports...

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Cleveland.com

A group of influential Cleveland-area Republican donors, including Donald Trump's Ohio finance chair , are backing the effort to oust Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges. Ed Crawford is among the signatories of a letter, dated Dec. 20 and sent to Ohio Republican Party committee members, that publicly supports Borges' challenger, Jane Timken of Stark County.

