Goncalves: Trump is the best-case scenario
Cliffs Natural Resources's CEO, Laurenco Goncalves, has always been vocal about the subsidized steel products entering the US market and the consequent woes of the US steel industry. While the situation had already started changing in the beginning of 2016, several trade rulings increased the duties on dumped steel products, thereby protecting domestic steel players.
