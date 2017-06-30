Velodyne LiDAR Expands Global Capacit...

Velodyne LiDAR Expands Global Capacity with Autoliv

15 hrs ago

Working together, Velodyne and Autoliv will fulfill high-volume automotive LiDAR sensor contracts around the world, delivering the critical enabling technology for vehicles targeting to provide fully autonomous operation as well as the highest level of system safety. Velodyne invented and patented the world's first 3D real-time LiDAR sensor for autonomous vehicles.

Chicago, IL

