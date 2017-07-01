United Technologies Corporation (UTX)...

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Stake Boosted by Macguire...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,608 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 24 Just saying 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac... Jun 3 simoneblake 1
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May '17 lipowitz treason 4
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May '17 Connie Durant 8
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,164,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC