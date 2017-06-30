UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3
July 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * IAG: Some British Airways cabin crew began a two-week strike on Saturday in a prolonged pay dispute, risking further brand damage and travel disruption, although the airline said most passengers would be able to fly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC