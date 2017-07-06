Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) SVP Kevi...

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) SVP Kevin Bradley Sells 4,996 Shares

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Terex Corporation SVP Kevin Bradley sold 4,996 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $188,599.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 24 Just saying 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun '17 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac... Jun '17 simoneblake 1
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May '17 lipowitz treason 4
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May '17 Connie Durant 8
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC