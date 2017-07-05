PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PolyOne Corporation by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun '17
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun '17
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC