Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Elbit Systems Ltd.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. by 86.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC