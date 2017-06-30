Magna has plan B in case Slovenia aut...

Magna has plan B in case Slovenia auto investment falls through

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Car parts maker Magna International said it will invest elsewhere in Europe if Slovenia does not soon approve the first phase of a planned 1.2 billion euro production site. The world's third biggest car parts maker submitted its plan to build a site in Slovenia, which will create around 6,000 jobs, to the government months ago.

Chicago, IL

