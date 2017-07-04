Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC
Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun '17
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun '17
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC