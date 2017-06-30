Figures for manufacturing activity below expectations

Activity in Britain's manufacturing industry came in shy of expectations as a slowdown in new orders sent output drifting to a three-month low. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35888553.ece/2e6c9/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-62ecac32-7f5d-426a-a4a5-aecdfaa203d3_I1.jpg Activity in Britain's manufacturing industry came in shy of expectations as a slowdown in new orders sent output drifting to a three-month low.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.