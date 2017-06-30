Cummins plans to spend $80M on renovation, rail overpass
Cummins Inc. says it plans to invest $50 million to renovate its Columbus headquarters and about $30 million more for a railroad overpass on a primary route into and out of the southern Indiana city's downtown area. The renovation of the headquarters will be its first since it was built in 1983.
