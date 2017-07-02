Comparing Myers Industries
Myers Industries and BPC Acquisition Corp are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitabiliy, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings. 85.1% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC