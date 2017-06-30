Canada Goose keeps investing in appar...

Canada Goose keeps investing in apparel manufacturing

Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Canada Goose continues to invest in rebuilding the Canadian apparel manufacturing industry - it has opened its fifth factory, the first in Qubec, and has announced setting up of a new raw material and cutting distribution centre in Ontario. The new facilities are in response to the growing global demand for Canada Goose apparel, sold in 37 countries.

Chicago, IL

