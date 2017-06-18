With life-sciences center, Bayer raises its profile in Mass.
The newest pharma giant to put down stakes in the heart of the Boston area's drug-discovery cluster is a German conglomerate best known for its ubiquitous aspirin. But Bayer AG hopes to soon be known for backing entrepreneurial companies seeking to cure diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Fri
|funfundvierzig
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC