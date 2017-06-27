Welcome To The Manufacturing Revolution

Welcome To The Manufacturing Revolution

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: PSFK

Colin Masson, Director of Manufacturing Industry Solutions at Microsoft Cloud & Enterprise, introduces the digital forces behind PSFK's Future of Manufacturing report Today's world is undoubtedly powered by advanced artificial intelligence. From music recommendations on our favorite streaming platforms to cars that alert us if we're too close to the curb, humans are more capable, informed and prescient thanks to modern digitization and AI-enabled software.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PSFK.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 24 Just saying 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac... Jun 3 simoneblake 1
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 31 lipowitz treason 4
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May '17 Connie Durant 8
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC