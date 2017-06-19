Virginia sues Northrop for $300 milli...

Virginia sues Northrop for $300 million over IT contract

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Virginia's state information technology agency is suing Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. for $300 million in a case related to the state's attempt to end its long-running IT contract with the aerospace and defense giant. The Virginia Information Technologies Agency filed a counterclaim Wednesday against Northrop in Richmond Circuit Court, alleging the company has performed poorly as an IT provider and is holding the state "hostage" by not cooperating in the state's plan to use other companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 16 funfundvierzig 1
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac... Jun 3 simoneblake 1
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 31 lipowitz treason 4
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May '17 Connie Durant 8
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC