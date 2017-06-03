Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowers Stake in Woodward Inc
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Woodward Inc by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Sat
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May 14
|Connie Durant
|8
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC